Panthers Make Two Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers officially cut two players from injured reserve with settlements on Thursday including LB Khalan Tolson and DB Duke Dawson.

Dawson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018 after New England traded up with the Buccaneers. The Patriots traded Dawson to the Broncos in 2020 for a sixth-round pick.

Dawson was in the last year of a four-year, $2,734,056 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,127,028 this season when Denver elected to cut him loose late last season and sign him to their practice squad. The Panthers signed him last month but placed him on injured reserve earlier this week.

In 2020, Dawson appeared in 12 games and recorded seven tackles and no interceptions for the Broncos.