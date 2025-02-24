Panthers Moving On From LB Shaq Thompson

The Carolina Panthers announced they have informed LB Shaq Thompson he can enter free agency as they are moving in a different direction.

Thompson has played just six games over the last two years due to injuries but he expressed his desire to retire in Carolina earlier this offseason.

Thompson, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He completed his four-year, $8.808 million rookie contract that included $7.172 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $9.232 million under the fifth-year option.

Thompson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Panthers signed him to a four-year, $54.2 million extension.

Thompson agreed to a reworked contract last offseason and is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2024 season. The team reworked his deal once again back in March.

In 2024, Thompson appeared in four games for the Panthers and logged 35 tackles in four starts.