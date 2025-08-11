Panthers Name Austin Corbett Starting Center

Per Mike Kaye, the Panthers have named Austin Corbett the starting center for Week 1.

Corbett was in a competition with OL Cade Mays for the starting center spot.

Corbett, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $7,518,394 that included a $3,547,924 signing bonus.

The Browns then traded Corbett to the Rams in 2019 in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. He played out the rest of his rookie deal in Los Angeles.

As an unrestricted free agent, Corbett signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Panthers in 2022. He re-signed with Carolina on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2024, Corbett appeared in five games for the Panthers with five starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 18 center out of 35 qualifying players.