Panthers No Longer Expected To Interview Eagles OC Brian Johnson

According to Joe Person, the Panthers are no longer expected to interview Eagles OC Brian Johnson.

The team website had announced the completion of 11 out of 12 reported first interviews for head coaching candidates, with Johnson the exception.

Person confirmed with a league source who said Johnson is no longer expected to interview and the team is moving on to its second round of candidates.

Johnson has interviewed for a couple of other head coaching vacancies but is also on shaky ground in Philadelphia after the Eagles’ late-season collapse.

Johnson, 36, took his first coaching job as the QBs coach at Utah in 2010. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator before departing to become the QBs coach at Mississippi State in 2014.

From there, Johnson had stints with Houston and Florida before the Eagles hired him as their QBs coach in 2021.

The Eagles then promoted Johnson to their offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023, the Eagles offense under Johnson finished eighth in total yards and seventh in points, placing eighth in rushing yards and 16th in passing yards.

