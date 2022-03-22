Panthers Not Interested In Baker Mayfield At This Time

According to Jeff Howe, the Panthers are not interested in trading for Browns QB Baker Mayfield at this time.

Local reporters like David Newton are also saying the same thing. Aaron Wilson adds there is “mutual disinterest” between the two sides and Mayfield would prefer not to be traded to Carolina either, with the Seahawks his next top option.

Carolina reportedly did some homework on Mayfield and they’re one of the teams still in need of an answer at quarterback for the 2022 season. However, it appears they want to keep exploring their options.

As for Mayfield, potential landing spots are dwindling and his market is shrinking to the point where the Browns may have to seriously adjust their expectations for a trade.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

