Panthers ‘Not Really Considering’ Trading Bryce Young

Panthers HC Dave Canales said the idea of trading QB Bryce Young after his benching “is not something we’re really considering,” per Darin Gantt.

Carolina’s somewhat surprising decision to bench Young after just two games this year naturally has raised questions about his long-term future in Carolina.

However, it doesn’t seem as if Carolina is ready to cut the cord completely with Young. Instead it appears they’ll hope some time out of the lineup will help him regain his confidence, which looks shattered after a rough rookie season.

Young, 23, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. The Panthers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $41,217,000 contract that includes a $26,976,000 signing bonus and will carry a $7,494,000 cap figure for the 2023 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2024, Young has appeared in two games for the Panthers and completed 31 of 56 pass attempts (55.4 percent) for 245 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s added five rush attempts for 18 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Panthers and Young as the news is available.