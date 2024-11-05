Panthers Not Trading QB Bryce Young

Per Dianna Russini, the Panthers will be keeping QB Bryce Young even though they received calls from teams about a potential trade for him.

He got the start in Week 9 while QB Andy Dalton was injured, leading the team to victory over the Saints. He is now slated to start once again in Week 10, his third straight game as the starter since being benched for Dalton.

Young, 23, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. The Panthers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $41,217,000 contract that includes a $26,976,000 signing bonus and will carry a $7,494,000 cap figure for the 2023 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2024, Young has appeared in six games for the Panthers and completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 694 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions. He’s added 13 rush attempts for 41 yards and a touchdown.

