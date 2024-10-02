Panthers Officially Designate CB Dane Jackson & TE Ian Thomas To Return

The Carolina Panthers announced they have officially designated CB Dane Jackson and TE Ian Thomas to return from injured reserve.

Two players designated to return to practice from IRhttps://t.co/OF3NZlVFYy — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 2, 2024

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Earlier this week, Panthers HC Dave Canales said sixth-round DT Jaden Crumedy was also expected to have his practice window opened, while it would be a little longer for second-round RB Jonathon Brooks and OLB D.J. Wonnum.

Jackson, 27, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh in the 2020 NFL Draft He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,376,306 but was waived coming out of training camp before being re-signed to the Buffalo’s practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted in 2021 and earning a spot on the active roster. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent last offseason before he left for a two-year deal with the Panthers in 2024.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 39 tackles, one forced fumble, and five pass defenses.

Thomas, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018 out of Indiana. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract and signed a three-year, $17 million deal in 2021.

He was set to have a $6 million cap hit on a $3.65 million salary for 2024 until Carolina restructured his contract in March.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and caught five passes for 56 yards and no touchdowns.