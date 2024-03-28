Panthers Officially Re-Sign ERFA RB Raheem Blackshear

The Carolina Panthers officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent RB Raheem Blackshear on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Carolina tendered him a contract earlier this month. ERFAs have fewer than three years of accrued experience and can be tendered for the minimum salary.

Blackshear, 24, went undrafted in 2022 out of Virginia Tech and caught on with the Bills.He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was later signed back to Buffalo’s practice squad.

The Panthers signed him away in September, however.

In 2023, Blackshear appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and rushed 13 times for 46 yards while catching six of seven targets for another 45 yards. He also returned 16 kickoffs for 430 yards.