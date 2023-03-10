Panthers Officially Release LB Damien Wilson

The Carolina Panthers announced they’ve released LB Damien Wilson on Friday.

The move will save Carolina $3.6 million in cap space this offseason.

Earlier this week, it was reported the Panthers are set to part ways with Wilson, so this was expected to happen ahead of his $1 million roster bonus due next week.

Wilson, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Dallas before signing a two-year deal with the Chiefs in 2019.

The Chiefs picked up Wilson’s option that paid him a base salary of $3.2 million for the 2020 season. He later signed on with the Jaguars in 2021 before signing a two-year deal with the Panthers last offseason.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in all 17 games for Carolina. He had 37 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.