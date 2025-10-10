Panthers Officially Rule Out Four From Week 6, Including RB Chuba Hubbard

The Carolina Panthers officially ruled out RB Chuba Hubbard (calf), RT Taylor Moton (elbow), DT Tershawn Wharton (toe), and CB Akayleb Evans (hamstring) from Week 6.

Hubbard has now missed the last two games with his injury. Carolina will turn to Rico Dowdle as their lead back, while rookie RB Trevor Etienne could see more action.

The Panthers also listed WR Jalen Coker (quad), TE JT Sanders (ankle), CB Chau Smith-Wade (chest), and CB Mike Jackson (ribs) as questionable.

Hubbard, 26, was a fourth-round by the Panthers out of Oklahoma State back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.2 million rookie deal and was in the final year of the deal when Carolina re-signed him to a four-year, $33.2 million contract extension back in November of last year. He’s set to make a base salary of $3,900,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Hubbard has appeared in four games for the Panthers and recorded 53 rushing attempts for 217 yards (4.1 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 13 receptions for 94 yards (7.2 YPC) and two touchdowns,