Panthers OT Rasheed Walker Says Gun Charges Will Be Dismissed

The Panthers’ recently signed OT Rasheed Walker was arrested on January 23 by New York City’s Port Authority Police and charged with possession of a firearm after not having proper credentials at LaGuardia Airport’s security check. Walker said on Thursday that the gun charges are set to be dismissed, per David Newton of ESPN.

In January, Walker’s attorney told the New York Post that the firearm was registered in Wisconsin when his client was playing for the Packers, and Walker was unaware that he couldn’t travel with a licensed firearm in a locked box. He was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Walker, 25, earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2020 and was selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

He just finished out a four-year rookie deal worth $3,740,873 that included a signing bonus of $80,873.

Walker became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason and caught on with the Panthers to a one-year, $10 million deal.

In 2025, Walker appeared in 17 games for the Packers and made 16 starts at tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 53 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.