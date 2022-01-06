Panthers Place CB Stephon Gilmore & WR Shi Smith On COVID-19 List

The Panthers announced they have placed CB Stephon Gilmore and sixth-round WR Shi Smith on the COVID-19 list.

This likely rules both out from Sunday’s regular-season finale.

Gilmore, 31, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

In 2021, Gilmore appeared in eight games for the Panthers and recorded 16 total tackles, two interceptions and two pass deflections.