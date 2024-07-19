Panthers Place Five On Injured Lists, Including RB Jonathon Brooks On NFI List

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers placed five players on injured lists on Friday including second-round RB Jonathon Brooks on the Non-Football Injury list.

The full list includes:

Panthers placed RB Jonathon Brooks on the non-football injury list. Panthers placed OLB D.J. Wonnum, OL Yosh Nijman, LB Amaré Barno, and WR Jalen Coker on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Brooks, 20, was a second-round pick by the Panthers in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was a one-year starter at Texas and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023.

He signed a four-year, $5,475,570 rookie contract that includes a $2,941,512 signing bonus and will carry a $1,530,378 cap figure in 2024.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former RB Jamaal Charles.

During his three-year college career, Brooks rushed 238 times for 1,479 yards (6.3 YPC) and 16 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 22 career games.