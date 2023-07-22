Panthers Place Four On PUP List Including G Austin Corbett

The Carolina Panthers officially placed G Austin Corbett, NT John Penisini, DE Jalen Redmond and G Chandler Zavala on the active/PUP list Saturday.

These players can be activated at any time between now and the start of the regular season.

Corbett, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $7,518,394 that included a $3,547,924 signing bonus.

The Browns then traded Corbett to the Rams in 2019 in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. He played out the rest of his rookie deal in Los Angeles.

As an unrestricted free agent, Corbett signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Panthers in 2022.

In 2022, Corbett appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and started all 17. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 19 guard out of 78 qualifying players.