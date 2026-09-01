Panthers Place OL Brady Christensen On IR, Officially Sign LB Bobby Okereke

The Carolina Panthers announced they have placed OL Brady Christensen on injured reserve.

This move came in correspondence with the official signing of LB Bobby Okereke.

Christensen, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU. He finished up the final year of a four-year, $5,163,274 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $940,000 in 2024.

Christensen was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he re-signed with the Panthers on a one-year deal worth $2.7 million last offseason. He re-signed with Carolina on a one-year deal again for 2026.

In 2025, Christensen appeared in eight games for the Panthers and made four starts on the offensive line.