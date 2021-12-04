Panthers Place OLB Frankie Luvu On COVID-19 List

The Carolina Panthers announced that they’ve placed outside linebacker Frankie Luvu on the COVID-19 list Saturday.

Luvu, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State back in 2018 before securing a tryout with the Jets. He signed on with New York and has been on and off of their roster over the past few years.

The Jets re-signed Luvu to an exclusive rights contract in 2020. New York declined to tender him as a restricted free agent this offseason and he later signed on with the Panthers.

In 2021, Luvu has appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and recorded 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, three recoveries and one pass deflection.