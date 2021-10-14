Panthers Place P Joseph Charlton On Injured Reserve, Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Panthers announced they have placed P Joseph Charlton on injured reserve.

#Panthers place punter Joseph Charlton on injured reservehttps://t.co/TEfcVIIFYc — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 14, 2021

Charlton was limited in practice this week with a back injury and now will miss a minimum of three games while that heals.

To fill Charlton’s spot on the roster, Carolina promoted S Kenny Robinson. The Panthers also signed P Ryan Winslow and it’s likely he’s elevated this week to punt in place of Charlton.

Charlton, 24, signed with the Panthers in July as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina following the 2020 NFL Draft. He managed to win the competition for the starting punting job as a rookie.

In 2021, Charlton has appeared in five games for the Panthers and punted 21 times with an average of 39.1 yards per kick. He has no touchbacks, placed eight kicks inside the 20 and has a long punt of 54 yards.