Panthers Place Rookie CB Jaycee Horn On IR

The Carolina Panthers placed rookie CB Jaycee Horn on injured reserve Monday with a broken foot he suffered last week.

The Panthers also signed cornerback Rashaan Melvin to their active roster.

Earlier in the day, the Panthers agreed to trade for Jaguars CB C.J. Henderson in an attempt to shore up their secondary following the loss of Horn.

Horn, 21, was a three-year starter at South Carolina and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. He opted out of the 2020 season after seven games and the Panthers drafted Horn with the No. 8 overall pick in 2021.

Horn signed a four-year, $21,112,145 contract with the Panthers that includes a $12,714,287 signing bonus. The Panthers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Horn has appeared in three games for the Panthers, recording five tackles and an interception that he returned for 13 yards.