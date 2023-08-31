Panthers Place TE Stephen Sullivan﻿ On Injured Reserve

The Carolina Panthers announced they placed TE Stephen Sullivan on injured reserve after suffering a hip injury.

Sullivan, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million contract with Seattle, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Sullivan was later signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad and bounced on and off of the unit until signing a futures deal with the Panthers for 2021. He’s bounced on and off Carolina’s taxi squad over the last two years.

In 2022, Sullivan appeared in 14 games and recorded two receptions on six targets for 46 yards and no touchdowns.