Panthers Place Three on Injured Lists Including TE Tommy Tremble

The Carolina Panthers announced they have placed TE Tommy Tremble and WR Dan Chisena on the PUP list.

Additionally, the Panthers have placed P Sam Martin on the non-football injury list.

This move was expected for Tremble after undergoing back surgery in May.

Tremble, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame and was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2020. Tremble elected to forego his final two seasons of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.

The Panthers drafted Tremble with pick No. 83 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $4,926,430 contract that included a $942,858 signing bonus.

Tremble then re-signed with the Panthers on a two-year deal with $8 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Tremble appeared in 12 games and made 11 starts for the Panthers while catching 23 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.