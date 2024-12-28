Panthers Placing RB Chuba Hubbard On IR

Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers are placing RB Chuba Hubbard on injured reserve due to a calf and knee injury, bringing his 2024 season to an end.

Schefter adds that an MRI on Friday revealed that Hubbard had a Grade 2 calf strain.

Hubbard, 25, was a fourth-round by the Panthers out of Oklahoma State back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.2 million rookie deal and was in the final year of the deal when he signed a four-year, $33.2 million contract extension back in November.

In 2024, Hubbard appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and rushed 250 times for 1,195 yards (4.8 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 43 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown.

We will have more on Hubbard as it becomes available.