Panthers Promoting Mike Bercovici To Pass Game Coordinator

Jordan Schultz reports the Panthers are promoting assistant QB coach Mike Bercovici to pass game coordinator.

Schultz says Bercovici is viewed as a future offensive coordinator candidates among league circles.

Bercovici, 32, was a quarterback at Arizona State from 2011 to 2015 and spent some time with the Chargers and Cardinals’ practice squads after going undrafted in 2016.

He got his coaching start in 2019 with Arizona State as a graduate assistant and was promoted to coaching assistant for the next two years.

Bercovici was then hired by the Cardinals as an offensive assistant where he served from 2020 to 2022. Carolina hired him in the same role in 2023 and he’s served there since.