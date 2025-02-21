Panthers Pushing Back Void Date On C Austin Corbett’s Contract

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers have pushed back the void date on C Austin Corbett‘s contract to March 11.

Kaye notes the revised date allows Carolina and Corbett more time to negotiate a contract extension.

He missed most of last season after suffering a torn biceps in October and landing on injured reserve.

Corbett, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $7,518,394 that included a $3,547,924 signing bonus.

The Browns then traded Corbett to the Rams in 2019 in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. He played out the rest of his rookie deal in Los Angeles.

As an unrestricted free agent, Corbett signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Panthers in 2022.

In 2024, Corbett appeared in five games for the Panthers with five starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 18 center out of 35 qualifying players.