Panthers Re-Sign DB Clayton Isbell, Waive/Injured TE Curtis Hodges

The Carolina Panthers announced Saturday that they’ve waived TE Curtis Hodges with an injury designation and signed DB Clayton Isbell to a contract.

Hodges would revert to the Panthers’ injured reserve list should he clear waivers on Monday, which is likely.

Isbell, 24, began his college career at Illinois State before transferring to Utah for the 2022 season. He ultimately finished his career at Coastal Carolina.

Isbell went underrated this past April before signing a rookie deal with the Panthers. Although, Carolina waived him earlier in the week.

For his college career, Isbell appeared in 27 games and recorded 60 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and five pass defenses.