Panthers Re-Sign OL Brady Christensen

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed OL Brady Christensen to a contract.

Ian Rapoport reports that Christensen receives a one-year contract worth $2.787 million fully guaranteed.

Christensen is a versatile offensive lineman who can play all five positions up front and was leaned on as valuable depth by Carolina last year.

Christensen, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU. He is finishing up the final year of a four-year, $5,163,274 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $940,000 in 2024.

Christensen was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2024, Christensen appeared in 17 games for the Panthers and made six starts on the offensive line.