Panthers Re-Sign TE Tommy Tremble

Joe Person of The Athletic reports that the Panthers have re-signed TE Tommy Tremble to a two-year contract on Saturday.

According to Tom Pelissero, Tremble receives a two-year deal worth up to $16 million, including $8 million guaranteed.

Tremble, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame and was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2020. Tremble elected to forego his final two seasons of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.

The Panthers drafted Tremble with pick No. 83 overall in third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $4,926,430 contract that included a $942,858 signing bonus.

In 2024, Tremble appeared in 12 games and made 11 starts for the Panthers while catching 23 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.