Panthers Re-Signing OL Cameron Erving

Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers are re-signing OL Cameron Erving to a one-year contract on Monday.

Erving, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Florida State by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Browns traded him to the Chiefs back in 2017 for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

Kansas City elected to decline Erving’s fifth-year option. He was in the final year his four-year, $9.429 million rookie contract when he agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $15.7 million back in 2018.

The Chiefs declined his contract option in 2020 and he later signed on with the Cowboys. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Panthers as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 202w, Erving was active for 11 games with the Panthers.