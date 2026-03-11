Panthers Re-Signing RFA TE James Mitchell To One-Year Deal

According to Joseph Person, the Panthers are re-signing restricted free agent TE James Mitchell to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Mitchell, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when he was among Detroit’s final roster cuts in 2024.

He re-signed with the Lions’ practice squad and bounced on and off their roster until the Panthers signed him off Detroit’s P-squad in January 2025. Carolina signed him to a futures deal, and he wound up cracking their active roster for 2025.

In 2025, Mitchell appeared in five games for the Panthers and recorded three receptions on three targets for 28 yards (9.3 YPC).