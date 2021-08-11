Panthers Release DB Delano Hill From PUP List With Settlement

The Carolina Panthers activated safety Delano Hill from the non-football injury list on Wednesday with an injury settlement.

Hill, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $3.206 million contract with Seattle and was been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed on with the Panthers.

In 2020, Hill appeared two games for the Seahawks and recorded 10 tackles and no interceptions.