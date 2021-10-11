Panthers Release RB Rodney Smith

The Carolina Panthers announced they released RB Rodney Smith from their practice squad on Monday.

Smith, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota back in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Panthers but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

Carolina brought Smith back to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Smith has appeared in two games for Carolina, totaling five catches for 48 yards.