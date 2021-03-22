Panthers Releasing K Lirim Hajrullahu

According to Dave Birkett, the Panthers are releasing K Lirim Hajrullahu.

Hajrullahu was re-signed by Carolina to a futures deal to compete for their starting kicker job this year. However, it looks like he won’t even make it to OTAs.

The Kosovo native had a stint on Carolina’s practice squad last season. But the team was forced to release him due to a work visa issue.

Hajruhallu, 30, has kicked and punted in the CFL since 2014, including stints with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hajruhallu worked out for the Seahawks last January but ultimately returned to the CFL. The Rams signed him to a contract in April only to waive him coming out of training camp.

From there, Hajruhallu signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad. He was released due to issues with his visa but brought back on a futures deal for 2021.

In 2019, Hajruhallu made 47-55 field goal attempts (85.5 percent) with a long of 56 yards for the Tiger-Cats. He also punted 106 times with a 43.1 average and a long of 62 yards.