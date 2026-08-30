Panthers Releasing QB Kyle Trask

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Panthers are releasing former Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask as part of their roster cuts.
Trask, 28, was a two-year starter at Florida and was both a second-team All-SEC and a Heisman finalist in his senior season.
The Buccaneers drafted Trask with pick No. 64 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year deal worth $5,535,337 that included a $1,385,700 signing bonus.
The Buccaneers re-signed Trask to a one-year, $2.787 million deal last March but waived him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.
Throughout three years in Tampa Bay, Trask appeared in 7 games for the Bucs and completed four of his 11 passes for 28 yards.
During his college career, Trask had a 67.9% completion percentage, throwing for 7,586 yards with 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over three seasons and 27 games.
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