Panthers Releasing S Rudy Ford

According to Joseph Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are releasing S Rudy Ford.

Ford, 29, was selected in the sixth round out of Auburn in 2017 by the Cardinals. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.54 million contract and set to make a base salary of $645,000 when he was traded to the Eagles during the 2019 preseason.

He played out the rest of his rookie deal with the Eagles and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year deal with the Jaguars in 2021. Jacksonville released him coming out of the preseason last year and he later caught on with the Packers.

Ford remained with the Packers for two seasons before becoming a free agent once again in 2024. He then signed with Carolina during training camp in 2024.

In 2023, Ford appeared in 13 games for the Packers. He made nine starts and recorded 71 tackles, two interceptions, a recovered fumble, and six pass defenses.