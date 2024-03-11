Panthers Releasing S Vonn Bell

The Carolina Panthers are releasing veteran S Vonn Bell on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Bell, 29, was taken with the No. 61 overall pick out of Ohio State after the Saints traded up with the Patriots to select him in the middle of round two. The Saints gave up their third- and fourth-round picks as part of the deal to select Bell.

Bell signed a four-year contract worth $5,118,974 to go along with a signing bonus of $1,922,888. He later joined the Bengals on a three-year contract worth $18 million that included $11.5 million guaranteed.

From there, Bell signed a contract with the Panthers lat year.

In 2023, Bell appeared in 13 games for the Panthers and recorded 69 tackles, an interception and two pass defenses.