Panthers Retained $2M Of Andy Dalton’s Salary To Facilitate Trade To Eagles

Per Spotrac, the Panthers retained $2 million of QB Andy Dalton‘s salary to facilitate the trade to the Eagles.

Spotrac adds the Panthers will take on a $5.7 million dead cap hit in 2026 for trading Dalton, while the Eagles hold a fully guaranteed $1.5 million cap hit.

Dalton, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft as a backup. The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract for the 2021 season as their starter before eventually turning to rookie Justin Fields.

Dalton joined the Saints on a one-year deal before signing a two-year contract with Carolina. The Panthers re-signed him to a two-year, $8 million extension last offseason, and he was traded to Philadelphia this offseason for a 2027 seventh-round pick.

In 2025, Dalton appeared four games with one start for the Panthers. He completed 25 of 37 pass attempts (67.6 percent) for 293 yards, one touchdown and one interception.