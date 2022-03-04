Panthers Rework RT Taylor Moton’s Contract For Cap Room

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve restructured RT Taylor Moton for a “considerable chunk” of cap space.

The Panthers didn’t specifically say how much this move will free agent.

According to Ellis Williams, the Panthers will create $11 million of cap room with this move.

Moton, 27, was drafted by the Panthers in the second round out of Western Michigan in 2017. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent after finishing his four-year, $4.158 million rookie deal that paid him a base salary of $1.032 million last season.

The Panthers franchised Moton last year before signing him to a four-year, $72 million deal before the deadline to negotiate with franchise players.

In 2021, Moton appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers, making 17 starts at right tackle.