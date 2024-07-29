Panthers S Sam Franklin Broke His Foot

Panthers HC Dave Canales told reporters that S Sam Franklin broke his foot in practice yesterday, per Darin Gantt.

Franklin will be out for a while but Canales said the injury isn’t season-ending and he should be back at some point.

The veteran is a core special teamer and solid backup at safety.

Franklin, 28, went undrafted out of Temple in 2020 before signing with the Panthers.

He wound up making the active roster and appeared in 14 games for the team during the 2020 season.

Carolina elected to tender him as a restricted free agent before re-signing him to a new one-year contract for the 2023 season. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Franklin appeared in all 17 games and made four starts for the Panthers, recording 30 total tackles, one interception returned 99 yards for a touchdown and three pass deflections.