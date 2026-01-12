Panthers Sign 15 Players To Futures Deals

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed 15 players to futures deals.

The following is a list of players Carolina signed to futures deals:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Chisena, 28, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2020. He spent the three years bouncing between the Vikings’ active roster and practice squad.

The Steelers signed him to a futures deal but he was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts before joining the practice squad in Arizona. He bounced on and off the Cardinals’ taxi squad before catching on with the Ravens in the playoffs.

He signed a futures deal with the Cardinals in 2024 and was cut loose in October. He caught on with the Panthers soon after, and they brought him back on a contract this March, but let him go with an injury settlement in July. Chisena was eventually brought back and spent most of the season on the practice squad.

In 2025, Chisena appeared in one game for the Panthers.