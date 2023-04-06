Panthers Sign DB Eric Rowe

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that they’ve signed veteran DB Eric Rowe to a contract.

Rowe, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016.

Rowe made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a one-year contract worth $3.5 million. He later joined the Dolphins on a three-year, $18 million extension with $7 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2022, Rowe appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 56 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.