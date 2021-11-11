Panthers Sign DE Damontre Moore To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Carolina Panthers officially signed DE Damontre Moore to their practice squad on Thursday. 

Damontre Moore

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

  1. DT Frank Herron (Injured)
  2. WR Keith Kirkwood
  3. WR C.J. Saunders
  4. TE Stephen Sullivan
  5. QB James Morgan
  6. WR Aaron Parker (Injured)
  7. G Mike Horton
  8. CB Madre Harper
  9. WR Matt Cole
  10. OT Austen Pleasants
  11. RB Reggie Bonnafon
  12. RB Spencer Brown
  13. DE Austin Larkin
  14. WR Willie Snead
  15. DT Treyvon Hester
  16. OT Aaron Monteiro
  17. G Patrick Omameh
  18. DE Damontre Moore

Moore, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He lasted over two years in New York before he was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins. 

Since then, Moore has played for the Raiders, Seahawks, and Cowboys and even had a stint in the AAF. He signed on with the 49ers in 2019 and was on and off of their active roster before returning to the Seahawks last September. 

The Colts signed Moore to a contract this past July before placing him on injured reserve and releasing him with a settlement coming out of the preseason. 

In 2020, Moore appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded nine tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

