Panthers Sign DE Damontre Moore To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers officially signed DE Damontre Moore to their practice squad on Thursday.

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

DT Frank Herron (Injured) WR Keith Kirkwood WR C.J. Saunders TE Stephen Sullivan QB James Morgan WR Aaron Parker (Injured) G Mike Horton CB Madre Harper WR Matt Cole OT Austen Pleasants RB Reggie Bonnafon RB Spencer Brown DE Austin Larkin WR Willie Snead DT Treyvon Hester OT Aaron Monteiro G Patrick Omameh DE Damontre Moore

Moore, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He lasted over two years in New York before he was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins.

Since then, Moore has played for the Raiders, Seahawks, and Cowboys and even had a stint in the AAF. He signed on with the 49ers in 2019 and was on and off of their active roster before returning to the Seahawks last September.

The Colts signed Moore to a contract this past July before placing him on injured reserve and releasing him with a settlement coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Moore appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded nine tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.