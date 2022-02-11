Panthers Sign DE Joe Jackson To Futures Deal

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve signed DE Joe Jackson to a futures contract for the 2022 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signing for the Panthers:

Jackson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019. He was waived coming out of training camp last year and later claimed by the Browns.

Jackson was waived by the Browns in November and eventually had a brief stint on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks.