Panthers Sign Fifth-Round S Jammie Robinson

The Carolina Panthers announced fifth-round S Jammie Robinson has agreed to terms on his rookie contract.

Jammie Robinson agrees to terms on rookie contracthttps://t.co/pVqLfES1kL — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 2, 2023

He’s the first draft pick in the entire league to sign their rookie contract, although given the deals are slotted there’s far less suspense than there used to be.

Robinson, 22, was a freshman All-SEC selection at South Carolina who transferred to Florida State after two seasons. He was named first-team All-ACC both seasons and second-team All-American as a senior.

The Panthers drafted Robinson in the fifth round with the No. 145 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,169,526 that includes a signing bonus of $329,526.

During his four-year college career, Robinson appeared in 47 games with 37 starts and recorded 319 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, seven interceptions and 23 pass deflections.