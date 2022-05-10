Panthers Sign First-Round OT Ikem Ekwonu

The Carolina Panthers have signed first-round OT Ikem Ekwonu to a four-year contract.

#Panthers agree to terms with Ikem Ekwonuhttps://t.co/untbwNgz9W — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 11, 2022

Carolina has now signed three of its six selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Ikem Ekwonu OT Signed 3 Matt Corral QB 4 Brandon Smith LB 6 Amaré Barno LB Signed 6 Cade Mays OG Signed 7 Kalon Barnes CB

Ekwonu, 21, is expected to be one of the top offensive tackles taken in the 2022 draft and could be a potential top-10 overall pick when all is said and done. The Panthers used the No. 6 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Ekwonu was once seen as an interior offensive line prospect but changed the minds of some evaluators with his play at tackle.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Ekwonu to NFL veteran G Kelechi Osemele.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $27,568,051 contract that includes a $17,229,491. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Ekwonu appeared in 24 games and made 19 starts at left tackle for the Wolfpack.