Panthers Sign Five More Rookies To Deals

The Panthers announced they have signed seven rookie draft picks to their contracts.

#Panthers sign six draft picks to their rookie deals https://t.co/r6rrtlLiEm — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 13, 2021

In addition to fifth-round DT Daviyon Nixon earlier today and fourth-round RB Chuba Hubbard last week, Carolina has signed CB Keith Taylor, WR Shi Smith, G Deonte Brown, LS Thomas Fletcher and DT Phil Hoskins to their rookie contracts.

Carolina has signed six draft picks total out of their 11-player class.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Jaycee Horn CB 2 Terrace Marshall WR 3 Brady Christensen OT 3 Tommy Tremble TE 4 Chuba Hubbard RB Signed 5 Daviyon Nixon DT Signed 5 Keith Taylor CB Signed 6 Deonte Brown G Signed 6 Shi Smith WR Signed 6 Thomas Fletcher LS Signed 7 Phil Hoskins DT Signed

Smith, 22, was a four-year starter at South Carolina and led the team in receiving as a senior.

He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,652,418 that includes a $172,418 signing bonus.

During his college career, Smith caught 174 passes for 2,274 yards (12.7 YPC) and 13 touchdowns in 43 career games. He added 21 kickoff returns for 448 yards (21.3 yards per return).

Brown, 23, was a three-year starter at Alabama and was named first-team All-SEC as a senior in 2020.

Brown is expected to sign a four-year deal worth a total of $3,666,060 including a $186,060 signing bonus.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Seahawks G Gabe Jackson.

During his college career, Brown made 26 starts for the Crimson Tide, including 18 at left guard and 8 at right guard.