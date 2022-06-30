Panthers Sign Fourth-Round LB Brandon Smith

The Carolina Panthers announced on Thursday they have signed fourth-round LB Brandon Smith to his rookie contract.
That leaves just one more pick for the Panthers to sign to wrap up their 2022 draft class.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Ikem Ekwonu
|OT
|Signed
|3
|Matt Corral
|QB
|4
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|Signed
|6
|Amaré Barno
|LB
|Signed
|6
|Cade Mays
|OG
|Signed
|7
|Kalon Barnes
|CB
|Signed
Smith, 21, was a two-year starter at Penn State, earning honorable mention and third-team all-conference respectively over his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Panthers with the No. 120 pick in the fourth round in 2022.
He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $4,416,547 that includes a signing bonus of $756,547.
During his three-year college career, Smith appeared in 34 games with 21 starts, recording 132 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and seven pass deflections.
