Panthers Sign Fourth-Round LB Brandon Smith

The Carolina Panthers announced on Thursday they have signed fourth-round LB Brandon Smith to his rookie contract.

That leaves just one more pick for the Panthers to sign to wrap up their 2022 draft class.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Ikem Ekwonu OT Signed 3 Matt Corral QB 4 Brandon Smith LB Signed 6 Amaré Barno LB Signed 6 Cade Mays OG Signed 7 Kalon Barnes CB Signed

Smith, 21, was a two-year starter at Penn State, earning honorable mention and third-team all-conference respectively over his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Panthers with the No. 120 pick in the fourth round in 2022.

He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $4,416,547 that includes a signing bonus of $756,547.

During his three-year college career, Smith appeared in 34 games with 21 starts, recording 132 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and seven pass deflections.