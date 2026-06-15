Broncos Signing CB Sean Fresch Jr.

Per James Larsen, the Broncos are signing CB Sean Fresch Jr. from the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks following a successful workout.

Fresch, 24, went undrafted out of Rice University and played five seasons with the team before going undrafted in the 2025 draft.

After one season with the San Antonio Brahmas, Fresch joined the Battlehawks, and last season, he led the league in punt return yards with 333.

In 2026, Fresch appeared in 10 games for the Battlehawks, recording 23 tackles, two sacks, and four pass breakups.