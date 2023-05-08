Panthers Sign Fourth-Round OL Chandler Zavala

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they’ve signed fourth-round OL Chandler Zavala to a rookie contract.

The Panthers still have three more draft picks to sign:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 1 Bryce Young QB 2 39 Jonathan Mingo WR 3 80 D.J. Johnson OLB 4 114 Chandler Zavala OL Signed 5 145 Jammie Robinson S Signed

Zavala, 24, was a two-year starter at NC State and a First Team All-ACC selection as a senior. The Panthers used the No. No. 114 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on him.

For his career at NC State, Zavala appeared in 41 games over the course of five seasons and made 38 starts for them at left guard.