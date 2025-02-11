Panthers Sign K Matthew Wright To Futures Deal

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed K Matthew Wright to a reserve/futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Wright, 28, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad. Jacksonville eventually elevated him to the active roster.

From there, Wright played for the Chiefs, Steelers, Panthers, 49ers, and Falcons before catching on with the Patriots. He then had a second stint as a member of the Panthers as an injury replacement for K Eddy Pineiro.

He had stints with the Steelers, 49ers and Chiefs this year before Tennesse signed him to the practice squad in December.

In 2024, Wright appeared in five games for the 49ers, Chiefs and Titans, making 15 of 16 field goal attempts and all six extra points.