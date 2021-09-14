Panthers Sign K Zane Gonzalez Off Lions Practice Squad

The Panthers announced they have signed K Zane Gonzalez to their roster off of the Lions’ practice squad.

The Panthers made a change at kicker Tuesday. Ryan Santoso’s out, Zane Gonzalez is in. https://t.co/vGUkdtgZIS — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) September 14, 2021

Carolina also officially waived K Ryan Santoso.

Gonzalez, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract and set to make a base salary of $555,000 in 2018 when the Browns waived him a few weeks into the regular season.

The Cardinals later signed Gonzalez to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster during the 2018 season. Arizona brought him back on a one-year restricted tender in 2020 worth $3.27 million.

Gonzalez was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions. Detroit cut him coming out of the preseason, though, and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2020, Gonzalez appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and converted 16 of 22 field-goal attempts (72.7 percent) to go along with 38 of 39 extra-point tries (97.4 percent).